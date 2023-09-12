NEWS

Climate change poses a threat to 293 beaches

Climate change poses a threat to 293 beaches

In the coming years a total of 293 beaches will probably disappear due to climate change and the erosion of coastal zones, according to Niki Evelpidou, professor of geography and climatology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), in comments to Kathimerini. 

These tombolo-type beaches exist in many regions in Greece. They are sandy or shingle isthmuses attached to the mainland by a narrow piece of land due to sediment deposits.

The sea level is now rising at a rate of 4 millimeters per year. “If this seems small, it is important to know that many beaches are flat, so 4 millimeters actually means that a large area is flooded every year,” she said.

Those under threat include Prasonisi on Rhodes, Agios Nikolaos on Anavyssos, Panagia island off Naxos, Oikonomou on Paros, Kolona on Kythnos, Balos on Crete, Pavlopetri in the Peloponnese, Kokkari on Samos and Potami on Kythira. 

Environment Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New plan for natural disasters
NEWS

New plan for natural disasters

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop
NEWS

Temperatures rising in the Med as pollutants drop

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot
NEWS

Mediterranean turning into real hotspot

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say
NEWS

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom
NEWS

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki
NEWS

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki