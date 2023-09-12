Climate change poses a threat to 293 beaches

In the coming years a total of 293 beaches will probably disappear due to climate change and the erosion of coastal zones, according to Niki Evelpidou, professor of geography and climatology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), in comments to Kathimerini.

These tombolo-type beaches exist in many regions in Greece. They are sandy or shingle isthmuses attached to the mainland by a narrow piece of land due to sediment deposits.

The sea level is now rising at a rate of 4 millimeters per year. “If this seems small, it is important to know that many beaches are flat, so 4 millimeters actually means that a large area is flooded every year,” she said.

Those under threat include Prasonisi on Rhodes, Agios Nikolaos on Anavyssos, Panagia island off Naxos, Oikonomou on Paros, Kolona on Kythnos, Balos on Crete, Pavlopetri in the Peloponnese, Kokkari on Samos and Potami on Kythira.