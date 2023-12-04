‘New Left’: the 11 MPs who left SYRIZA announce their party

The new parliamentary group formed by the 11 MPs who recently left the main opposition party SYRIZA announced their name as the “New Left” on Monday at an event open to the public in Athens.

As announced last week, the head of the Parliamentary Group will be Alexis Haritsis, while Nasos Iliopoulos and Euclid Tsakalotos will assume the roles of parliamentary representatives. Peti Perka will be the secretary of the “New Left” Parliamentary Group.

During the event on Monday, short presentations were made by Effie Ahtsioglou, Nasos Iliopoulos, Euclid Tsakalotos and Alexis Haritsis.

“We are not announcing a new political party, we are starting a new collective venture, we want to do politics differently,” commented Haritsis.

“Today we make a new beginning for our dignity, for our lives,” said Achtsioglou, while adding her intention for “a new ecological proposal.”

It is recalled that the New Left consists of Effie Ahtsioglou, Alexis Haritsis, Nasos Iliopoulos, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Theano Fotiou, Sia Anagnostopoulou, Meropi Tzoufi, Euclid Tsakalotos, Peti Perka, Hussein Zeibek and Ferhat Ozgiur.