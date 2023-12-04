NEWS

Greece will make no concessions on its sovereign rights, Athens says ahead of Erdogan visit

The government considers the upcoming talks in Athens between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an opportunity to foster a climate of dialogue between the two Aegean neighbors, said spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis during a press briefing on Monday. However, he emphasized that Greece will not make any concessions on its sovereign rights.

“We anticipate another significant step to be taken to consolidate a climate of dialogue. The only point of difference between us is the delineation of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and the continental shelf. We approach these talks without any intention of conceding our sovereign rights. While our disagreements are acknowledged, they should not escalate into crises. We remain steadfast in our claims without compromising our sovereign rights,” Marinakis said.

The spokesperson also mentioned that it has not been confirmed whether Erdogan will travel to Thrace, home to a Muslim minority.

