Delay expected for same-sex civil marriage bill in Greece

Pushback within the ruling conservatives will delay a bill on same-sex civil marriage.

Officials say the bill will likely come up in early 2024, at a safe distance before June’s European Parliament elections.

Same-sex civil partnerships have been legal since late 2015, when the then SYRIZA-led government passed legislation. Current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among 19 conservative New Democracy MPs, out of 75, who voted for the bill.

Proponents of the current bill point to Mitsotakis’ election as party leader in early 2016 as proof that fears of a conservative backlash are exaggerated.

Adoption by same-sex couples could also be delayed.