Greek, Austrian presidents affirm bilateral bonds

File photo.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen affirmed the strong bonds between Greece and Austria, emphasizing their shared values and positions during the official visit of the Greek president to Vienna on Tuesday.

Following their meeting, the Austrian president commended Greece’s economic progress and recognized its strategic role in the energy sector. Sakellaropoulou highlighted the collaborative efforts between the two nations within the European Union, the United Nations, and other international organizations. Both leaders expressed their endorsement for the future accession of Western Balkan countries to the European Union.

Discussions centered on the current developments in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine, the climate crisis, and the European aspirations of the Western Balkans.

Sakellaropoulou briefed her Austrian counterpart on the status of Greek-Turkish relations, specifically mentioning the forthcoming High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting in Athens on Thursday.

She also extended her gratitude to Van der Bellen for Austria’s stance on the Cyprus issue and its active involvement in the UN peacekeeping forces on the island. [AMNA]

