NEWS

Erdogan: ‘We will approach Athens with a win-win mindset’

Erdogan: ‘We will approach Athens with a win-win mindset’
File photo.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Turkey’s pursuit of “more friends and fewer enemies” ahead of his upcoming official visit to Athens for the Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council on December 7.

Erdogan remarked, “When you call from Turkey, that voice can be heard from the island of Kos. It is not right for two countries, so close and closely connected, to continue walking with voices that fuel hostility,” as he spoke to reporters during a flight from the United Arab Emirates.

“We are visiting our neighbor; we will sit down and talk. If both parties refrain from behaviors that harm each other’s interests, there is no problem… We will continue our way,” he said.

While acknowledging that there are serious issues requiring time for resolution, Erdogan emphasized, “However, there are also matters that we can address immediately, broadening the basis of cooperation. Our approach to foreign policy is not a zero-sum game. We will approach Athens with a win-win mindset.”

Erdogan also accused the United States of attempting to create tension between Turkey and Greece, stating, “Who is responsible? Some, especially the United States, do not provide us with F-16s, despite payment, while simultaneously sending F-16s and ammunition to Greece.”

Turkey Diplomacy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens ‘totally’ disagrees with Ankara on Hamas but talks should proceed, says PM
NEWS

Athens ‘totally’ disagrees with Ankara on Hamas but talks should proceed, says PM

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean
NEWS

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean

Mitsotakis’ New York meeting with Erdogan scheduled for September 20
NEWS

Mitsotakis’ New York meeting with Erdogan scheduled for September 20

Moratorium extension on the cards of Greek-Turkish talks
NEWS

Moratorium extension on the cards of Greek-Turkish talks

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions
NEWS

Greek PM calls for renewed talks on Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions

Three milestones before The Hague
NEWS

Three milestones before The Hague