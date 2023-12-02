Erdogan: ‘We will approach Athens with a win-win mindset’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Turkey’s pursuit of “more friends and fewer enemies” ahead of his upcoming official visit to Athens for the Greece-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council on December 7.

Erdogan remarked, “When you call from Turkey, that voice can be heard from the island of Kos. It is not right for two countries, so close and closely connected, to continue walking with voices that fuel hostility,” as he spoke to reporters during a flight from the United Arab Emirates.

“We are visiting our neighbor; we will sit down and talk. If both parties refrain from behaviors that harm each other’s interests, there is no problem… We will continue our way,” he said.

While acknowledging that there are serious issues requiring time for resolution, Erdogan emphasized, “However, there are also matters that we can address immediately, broadening the basis of cooperation. Our approach to foreign policy is not a zero-sum game. We will approach Athens with a win-win mindset.”

Erdogan also accused the United States of attempting to create tension between Turkey and Greece, stating, “Who is responsible? Some, especially the United States, do not provide us with F-16s, despite payment, while simultaneously sending F-16s and ammunition to Greece.”