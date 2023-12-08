Agreements inked between Greece, Turkey

Seven memorandums of understanding and seven declarations covering a wide range of issues were signed on Thursday between Greek and Turkish ministers in the framework of the 5th High Cooperation Council.

​​​​​​The first of the seven memoranda was between Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS) for the construction of a new interconnection line between Nea Sanda and Babaeski to increase the volume of two-way power flow by 600 MW.

The second one concerns the development of networking structures between small and medium-sized enterprises for the exchange of best practices for the simplification of the business environment. The third MoU was between Export Credit Greece and Turk Eximbank and concerns the export sector with the exchange of know-how and joint research projects.

The fourth between Enterprise Greece (EG) and Invest in Turkiye seeks to create a flexible investment climate. The fifth inked by EG and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye (TOBB) aims to support business communities.

Finally, an MoU was signed in the field of social services with emphasis on the protection of disabled persons, while another MoU was inked for sports.

As for the declarations, the first one promotes cooperation between travel operators to explore joint investments. The second provides for cooperation in research and innovation while the third concerns the convening of a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JEC – JETCO). The fourth and fifth declarations were respectively for collaboration in rural development and customs cooperation.

A hackathon was agreed in the sixth declaration, with an online competition for secondary school and higher education students, startups, as well as students from the private sector.

The seventh declaration concerns a technical committee for the second bridge on the Evros for the Egnatia Highway.