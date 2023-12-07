Fifteen agreements signed between Greece and Turkey

Fifteen declarations, agreements and memoranda of cooperation, concerning a wide range of sectors, from tourism, energy and trade to research, education and transport, were signed at the 5th Greece-Turkey High Level Cooperation Council.

One of the agreements concerned the creation of a new power interconnector between Nea Santa in Rodopi and Babaeski in Turkey and to increase the volume of the two-way energy flow by 600 MW. Others cover the exchange of know-how in the field of agricultural crops, cooperation in dealing with floods or drought, cooperation in forest fire prevention and response, combating illegal fishing and research for rural development.

Another agreement foresees a an online Hackathlon competition that would involve secondary school students, higher education students, start-ups as well as chambers of commerce and industry.

Both sides also acknowledged the progress made in work on the construction of the second cross-border bridge between Kipoi and Ipsala and announced the next meeting of technical committees and experts.