NEWS

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says

Interior Minister Niki Kerameus said Friday that the consultation process with parliamentary party representatives on postal voting will begin upon her return from Paris, where she is currently chairing the OECD’s Global Strategy Group meeting.

Speaking with public broadcaster ERT, Kerameus mentioned that the consultation process will initiate with the main opposition party SYRIZA Monday, emphasizing the considerable interest of the Greek diaspora.

In response to a question about the possibility of implementing postal voting in parliamentary elections, she clarified that the initiative exclusively pertains to European Parliament elections and referendums. However, she added that there is ample time for discussions regarding this specific measure and its potential application in other elections. [AMNA]

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM introduces voting by mail
NEWS

PM introduces voting by mail

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections
NEWS

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 
NEWS

Parliament ethics panel agrees on lifting immunity of far-right MPs 

SYRIZA MPs accuse minister, former governor of attempting to deceive voters
NEWS

SYRIZA MPs accuse minister, former governor of attempting to deceive voters

The results of the recent regional elections
NEWS

The results of the recent regional elections