Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says

Interior Minister Niki Kerameus said Friday that the consultation process with parliamentary party representatives on postal voting will begin upon her return from Paris, where she is currently chairing the OECD’s Global Strategy Group meeting.

Speaking with public broadcaster ERT, Kerameus mentioned that the consultation process will initiate with the main opposition party SYRIZA Monday, emphasizing the considerable interest of the Greek diaspora.

In response to a question about the possibility of implementing postal voting in parliamentary elections, she clarified that the initiative exclusively pertains to European Parliament elections and referendums. However, she added that there is ample time for discussions regarding this specific measure and its potential application in other elections. [AMNA]