18-year-old to face prosecutor after injuring police officer with a flare

[InTime News]

An 18-year-old man, who admitted on Sunday to severely injuring a 31-year-old police officer with a flare during a volleyball match between rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Rentis, Piraeus, on Thursday night, is set to appear before a prosecutor on Monday. The suspect is facing criminal charges, including attempted manslaughter, an explosion endangering human life, and possession of explosive and incendiary materials.

Simultaneously, investigations into the “instigators” or “masterminds” behind the attack are intensifying.

According to information from the state broadcaster ERT, authorities are focusing on five individuals suspected of planning and orchestrating the assault against the police forces. Among them is a young person, up to 25 years old, known for involvement in sports violence and other offenses. This individual issued the order to evacuate the stadium and, with the assistance of the other four organized fans, supplied hooligans with Molotov cocktails, flares, firecrackers, and bats.

The police officer is hospitalized in serious condition.

The government will announced measures to address sports violence on Monday at 12.30 p.m.

