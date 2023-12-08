Eighty people released from among 400 detained after sports violence

Police have released some 80 people, including minors, from among the 424 people detained following violent incidents after a volleyball match on Thursday in which a police officer was seriously wounded.

The 80 were released after they provided fingerprints, DNA samples and other evidence.

More than 15 people have been identified as having possibly involvement in fan violence, while some of those detained have refused to give fingerprints and undergo a DNA test.

Police are seeking to identify the individual who fired the naval flare at the 31-year-old policeman from the remaining 300 detainees.

“There are strong indications that the perpetrators of the attack are among those arrested,” police said.