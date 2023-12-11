NEWS

Hidden cameras found in bedroom of salon owner’s stepdaughter

Hidden cameras found in bedroom of salon owner’s stepdaughter
File photo.

During the investigation of the 49-year-old hair salon owner, who was arrested on Saturday after the police located hidden cameras in the salon’s toilets, more hidden cameras were found inside his home, reported the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday.

The salon owner’s wife filed a complaint on Sunday, the day after her husband got arrested, reporting that she found hidden cameras inside their home. 

The police conducted an investigation locating cameras inside his 29-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom and in the house’s bathroom.

The 49-year-old will be brought before the prosecutor on Sunday.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hidden cameras found in hair salon bathroom
NEWS

Hidden cameras found in hair salon bathroom

Police officers protest after the injury of their colleague
NEWS

Police officers protest after the injury of their colleague

Woman arrested for importing narcotics from the US
NEWS

Woman arrested for importing narcotics from the US

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition
NEWS

Officer injured in clash with hooligans remains in critical condition

Police federation calls for halt to all sporting leagues due to hooliganism
NEWS

Police federation calls for halt to all sporting leagues due to hooliganism

Policeman remains in medically induced coma
NEWS

Policeman remains in medically induced coma