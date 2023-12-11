Hidden cameras found in bedroom of salon owner’s stepdaughter

During the investigation of the 49-year-old hair salon owner, who was arrested on Saturday after the police located hidden cameras in the salon’s toilets, more hidden cameras were found inside his home, reported the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Monday.

The salon owner’s wife filed a complaint on Sunday, the day after her husband got arrested, reporting that she found hidden cameras inside their home.

The police conducted an investigation locating cameras inside his 29-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom and in the house’s bathroom.

The 49-year-old will be brought before the prosecutor on Sunday.