Policeman remains in medically induced coma

The 31-year-old police officer injured with a naval flare in a confrontation with volleyball hooligans on Thursday night is in a medically induced coma, his doctors at Nikaia General State Hospital have said.

He remains in critical condition in intensive care following a second surgery on his thigh.

Surgeons removed a metal ball measuring 5cm by 2cm by 2cm centimeters from his thigh as well as other metal fragments from the near the femoral artery.

He already underwent an hour-long surgery upon admission to hospital to stem extensive bleeding. He subsequently went into cardiac arrest overnight, but was resuscitated after 10 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).