Police officers protest after the injury of their colleague

Hundreds of police officers and special guards held a protest rally on Monday at the Sub-Directorate for Riot Police in Goudi, Athens, after the severe injury of their 31-year-old colleague last Thursday, with a request to not be responsible for guarding sports fields.

Their 31-year-old colleague is in critical condition after being struck by a flare during a volleyball match between rivals Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Renti, Piraeus on Thursday night.

The protesters wish to “expose the institution of the Police and the defenselessness of working police officers.”

“The life of a policeman does not cost 30 euros. Take policemen out of stadiums,” sounded one of their chants.

The gathering continued to a march towards the Citizen Protection Ministry in Goudi.