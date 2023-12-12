Another four individuals investigated after riot that injured police officer

In the aftermath of Thursday’s attacks on riot police in Renti, authorities are investigating at least another four individuals, in addition to the 18-year-old suspect already apprehended for injuring a police officer.

These individuals, reportedly young and allegedly linked to an organized fan group of Olympiakos in Western Attica, are subjects of interest for law enforcement.

The Sub-Directorate for Combating Sports Violence is actively collecting pre-investigation material to secure warrants for their arrest.