NEWS

Fredi Beleri: Greece does not agree to Albania’s EU accession process

Fredi Beleri: Greece does not agree to Albania’s EU accession process
File photo.

Diplomatic sources from Brussels reaffirmed on Tuesday Greece’s stance that it will not consent to Albania’s EU accession process without progress on the issue of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri.

The Greek position, communicated to the Albanian side, emphasizes a clear move towards restoring the political will of Himare’s electorate. The matter is deemed a political-administrative decision, not a judicial independence issue. Greece seeks the elected mayor’s permission to be sworn in and exercise political rights.

The EU General Affairs Council discussed enlargement issues on Tuesday, including the potential decoupling of Albania’s accession from North Macedonia’s. EU leaders, in their Summit draft conclusions, reiterated commitment to Balkan integration, urging an expedited accession process. Bosnia and Herzegovina negotiations will commence upon sufficiently meeting the criteria, as instructed in the draft conclusions.

It is recalled that on Monday Beleri’s request for a special permission to be sworn in as mayor was rejected by the Albanian court of appeal. 

Beleri has been detained since May for alleged vote buying, after being elected mayor of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare in Albania.

Albania Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beleri oath request gets rejected
NEWS

Beleri oath request gets rejected

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges
NEWS

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges

Albanian PM defiant over Beleri issue
NEWS

Albanian PM defiant over Beleri issue

Albanian court delays decision on Beleri’s swearing-in request
NEWS

Albanian court delays decision on Beleri’s swearing-in request

Beleri’s continued detention threatens Albania’s accession process, Greece tells EU
NEWS

Beleri’s continued detention threatens Albania’s accession process, Greece tells EU

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral
NEWS

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral