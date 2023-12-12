Fredi Beleri: Greece does not agree to Albania’s EU accession process

Diplomatic sources from Brussels reaffirmed on Tuesday Greece’s stance that it will not consent to Albania’s EU accession process without progress on the issue of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri.

The Greek position, communicated to the Albanian side, emphasizes a clear move towards restoring the political will of Himare’s electorate. The matter is deemed a political-administrative decision, not a judicial independence issue. Greece seeks the elected mayor’s permission to be sworn in and exercise political rights.

The EU General Affairs Council discussed enlargement issues on Tuesday, including the potential decoupling of Albania’s accession from North Macedonia’s. EU leaders, in their Summit draft conclusions, reiterated commitment to Balkan integration, urging an expedited accession process. Bosnia and Herzegovina negotiations will commence upon sufficiently meeting the criteria, as instructed in the draft conclusions.

It is recalled that on Monday Beleri’s request for a special permission to be sworn in as mayor was rejected by the Albanian court of appeal.

Beleri has been detained since May for alleged vote buying, after being elected mayor of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare in Albania.