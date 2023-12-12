NEWS

Cyprus unis are a case study for Greece, says minister

[AMNA]

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis insisted on Monday that Greece must walk in the footsteps of Cyprus in the field of higher education development. 

“We want to learn from your example of how higher education has served as an economic pole of growth and a pole of social cohesion, making use of both your public and non-state universities. Cyprus is a case study, an example from which we too can learn, utilizing the country’s rich human potential in higher education,” Pierrakakis told his Cypriot counterpart, Athina Michailidou, during the signing in Nicosia of an education cooperation program for 2023-2027. 

The cooperation will be in “educational policy, teacher training and exchanges of expertise, good practices and teach- ing material.” 

“It opens the way for a more convergent policy… and for closer cooperation,” Michailidou noted. 

 

Cyprus Education Privatizations

