University of Nicosia planning medical school in Athens

CVC Capital Partners and the University of Nicosia (UNIC), Cyprus’ largest educational institution, have inked a joint venture deal to construct a branch of the university in Athens.

The agreement pertains to the possibility of establishing a medical school, which will begin operations in the first phase in the vicinity of the former airport at Elliniko in southern Athens.

There is already an agreement in place to purchase the former Olympic Catering facility, which has an area of 8,000 square meters.

UNIC’s Athenian medical school will operate to the same high standards as in Nicosia, as well as in partnership with CVC Capital clinics in Athens, where students will be able to acquire practical training.

The medical degree of UNIC’s Greek branch is expected to be fully recognized based on the provisions for qualifications abroad and their validity in Greece, which are expected to be included in a bill being prepared by the Ministry of Education.

Furthermore, Cyprus already recognizes its degrees. The recognition will be based on the stipulation that if a degree from a foreign institution is accepted in Greece, so would the degree from a branch of that university functioning in Greece.