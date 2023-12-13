Albania needs to boost rights of minorities, EU GAC says

Albania needs to continue its efforts to further strengthen the protection of fundamental rights, media freedom and freedom of expression, and rights of persons belonging to minorities, the EU General Affairs Council on Enlargement said in its conclusions published on Tuesday.

“The Council encourages the implementation of a comprehensive land sector reform and the consolidation of property rights in a transparent manner, including by holding consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including by addressing cases of falsification of documents and swiftly advancing the process for registration and compensation,” the Council said.

It also welcomed the adoption of the secondary legislation on minorities and urged Albania to “swiftly adopt and implement the related remaining by-laws relating to the 2017 framework law on the protection of persons belonging to national minorities in line with European standards and with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.”

The Council also encouraged Albania to complete all processes related to the national census in full transparency and in line with international standards.