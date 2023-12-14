NEWS

Greek PM seeks more funding for migration and climate change from Brussels

[Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]

The European Union needs to commit more resources to controlling migration and tackling the impact of climate change, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in doorstep comments as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Mitsotakis also expressed support for Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc – one of the key, and most contentious, issues on the agenda of the meeting – saying that he “hopes we will be able to overcome any objections so that the European Council can unanimously send a clear message that Ukraine’s future is inside the European family.”

The Greek prime minister’s comments come as his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, made clear that he would block EU accession talks with Ukraine, standing firmly against the view of other EU leaders.

