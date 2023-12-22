NEWS

81 people rescued from stranded ship along illegal migration route to Italy

Authorities in the southern Peloponnesian city of Kalamata have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials have said.

Municipal officials said the city had provided a temporary shelter for the people rescued, who identified themselves as coming from Egypt, Pakistan and Syria.

The rescue operation occurred just south of Greece’s search and rescue area, authorities said, without providing other details.

In June, a fishing trawler traveling on the same route sank, killing hundreds of migrants. The coast guard rescued 104 people and recovered 82 bodies while hundreds of others crammed inside the vessel were never found. [AP]

