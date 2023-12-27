Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis has defended Greece’s stance on the case of Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect in the southern Albanian town of Himare, who has been in pre-trial detention since May on vote-buying charges.

“The stance of the Greek government has not changed. The position is specific. We believe that it must be fully understood, and the rights of Fredi Beleri, who is the legally elected mayor, should be respected. Regarding the issue of the swearing-in, the electoral result should be recognized, as well as the presumption of innocence,” Marinakis said.

Reports on Saturday said that Beleri’s socialist rival in the mayoral race resigned following comments by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama who questioned his legitimacy.

“The fact that we had absolute distortion, with the legally elected mayor not being sworn in, while the one who was voted down became the mayor, is a paradox. If this paradox is partially lifted, it is something that is recorded positively,” Marinakis said.

“[Prime Minister] Kyriakos Mitsotakis and this government do not compromise on issues of the rule of law and human rights. At this moment, the Greek position has become a European one,” he said.