Jacque Delors was the architect of the European Union, says Costas Simitis

Greece’s former socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis bid a warm farewell on Thursday to former European Commission president Jacques Delors, who passed away on Wednesday, expressing their close friendship.

In a statement, Simitis remarked, “With Jacques Delors, we shared political solidarity, common principles and a resilient friendship. He was the architect of the European Union, establishing political unity and guiding, alongside Mitterrand and Kohl, the economic integration leading to the creation of the euro.”

“I hope his vision for Europe remains robust and a reference point in European affairs,” Simitis concluded.

Delors, a key figure in European politics, played a crucial role in shaping the European Union and fostering economic integration, as highlighted by Simitis.