Greece expresses condolences to Japan over earthquake victims

An aerial view shows a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in Wajima, central Japan, 02 January 2024. [EPA/Jiji Press]

Greece offered its condolences to the government of Japan and its people for the deadly earthquake that hit the country on New Year’s Day.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Japanese people and government. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in the powerful earthquake that struck Japan on Monday. We hope for the successful rescue of more survivors,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X. 

At least 48 people were killed with rescue teams struggling on Tuesday to reach isolated areas where buildings had been toppled, roads wrecked and power cut to tens of thousands of homes.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck on Monday afternoon, prompting people in coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan’s western seaboard, sweeping cars and houses into the water. [Kathimerini, Reuters]

