Mitsotakis meeting Denkov to discuss transport, energy projects

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet on Thursday with Bulgaria’s counterpart, Nikolai Denkov, at the Maximos Mansion, to discuss transport and energy projects.

The meeting, scheduled at 1.30 p.m., will be followed by a working lunch.

The two leaders will focus on “the opportunities for expanding the strategic Bulgarian-Greek cooperation and the projects of interest to both countries, including in the context of the development of vertical transport and energy connectivity along the North-South axis,” according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Denkov will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel, Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev, Minister of Environment and Water Julian Popov and Minister of Energy Rumen Radev who will also participate in the working lunch, BTA said.