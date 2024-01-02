Eight Greeks hospitalized after bus crash in Bulgaria

Ten people, including eight Greeks, were hospitalized after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in northern Bulgaria.

The Romanian driver of the bus and another Romanian national are among the injured, which include six men and four women, ranging in age from 18 to 63.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. They remain in a hospital in a city of Ruse.

A 62-year-old woman with a head injury is in a serious condition and will undergo surgery. The remaining nine people have various injuries and cuts. Two passengers refused to be hospitalized.

The collision occurred bear Borovo shortly after noon. Initial reports say the bus, which was being driven by a 36-year-old Romanian driver in the direction of Byala, collided with a Turkish truck moving in the opposite direction, which was being driven by a 50-year-old man.

The bus ended up leaving the road as a result of the collision. [AMNA]