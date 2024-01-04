Blinken’s visit to Greece confirmed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the Middle East and Europe from Friday in his fourth trip to the region since the Hamas attacks, as announced by the Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller late Thursday.

Blinken is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday afternoon at Chania, Crete.

“Over the next week the Secretary will visit Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, West Bank and Egypt,” reported spokesperson Miller.

During his trip to Greece, the Secretary will discuss support for Ukraine and safeguarding maritime regional security, including the F35 issue concerning the US approval of Greece’s acquisition of F35 fighter jets, as highlighted by Greek state broadcaster ERT.

Blinken, in his visit to Turkey, will discuss the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO.