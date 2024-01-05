PM champions restored Palace of Aigai for worldwide heritage, catalyst for growth

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the global significance of the recently restored Palace of Aigai in northern Greece, declaring it a heritage for the entire world while emphasizing the necessity of transforming such historical treasures into catalysts for economic development.

“The significance of such monuments becomes the heritage of the entire world. We must highlight it, promote it, and expand the horizons revealed by each new facet,” Mitsotakis said during the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Mitsotakis emphasized that the monument should serve as an invitation to knowledge and participation, enhancing a sense of belonging and acting as a lever for development. He pledged a political effort to increase the number of visitors to the site, stating, “The more visitors, the more the economy will be stimulated, and the more dynamically this unique cradle of culture will radiate its influence to every corner of the world.”

Accompanied by dignitaries and local officials, the prime minister received a guided tour from Angeliki Kottaridi, the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Imathia.

Spanning approximately 15,000 square meters, “Aigai,” derived from the same root as the ancient Greek word “aiga” (goat), was the largest building in classical Greece. The project to maintain and restore the palace lasted 16 years and was completed in 2023 with a total budget of 20.3 million euros.

Historically, the city of Aigai (Vergina) served as the first capital of the Kingdom of Macedonia and underwent significant upgrades through an extensive building program led by Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great.