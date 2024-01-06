NEWS

Blinken meets Turkish FM, to meet Erdogan next

[Reuters]

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Istanbul on Saturday lasted approximately two hours. 

Following this, Blinken is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before departing for Crete, where he will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

Key topics on the US-Turkey agenda include Sweden’s NATO integration, Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets, and divergent approaches between Ankara and Washington regarding the Gaza conflict.

Regional issues and bilateral relations are also on the table.

Turkey US Diplomacy Middle East NATO

