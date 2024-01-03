NEWS

PM discusses Middle East crisis with Egyptian president

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed concern over Middle East developments in a phone call with recently re-elected Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, reported governmental sources on Wednesday. 

Discussions included reinforcing strategic ties between Greece and Egypt and addressing regional developments. Mitsotakis reiterated worry about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing Greece’s support for Egypt’s efforts in humanitarian aid delivery. 

The leaders also expressed concern over escalating tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border and discussed Egypt-EU relations, backed by Greece, recognizing Egypt as a stability pillar in the broader region.

