Drivers can access vehicle info through gov.gr Wallet

file photo. [InTime News]

Greek drivers can now access all information about their cars on the gov.gr Wallet application without having to pay a visit to a physical office, the Ministries of Infrastructure & Transporation, Digital Governance, and National Economy & Finance said on Monday.

“MyAuto” serves as an e-file for cars, with owners accessing such information as their driver’s license, vehicle inspections, road taxes, and insurance through the gov.gr Wallet app. Also included is information on stolen cars.

