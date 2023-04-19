NEWS

Tunnel boring machine set to start on metro extension

[InTime News]

With the assembly of one of two massive tunnel boring machines (TBM) in its final stage, the project to extend the Athens metro is moving ahead, despite some delays on the way.

The other TBM is expected to arrive in Greece in July, aiming to start operations in October.

The assembled TBM is scheduled to start work in early May to open 5.1 kilometers of tunnel, from Katehaki to Evangelismos (Rizari Street) over 22 months. The remaining tunnel (7.2 kilometers) will be constructed by the other TBM in 28 months, starting from the construction site on Veikou Avenue in Galatsi. The new line will have 15 stops.

The company responsible for the project, Attiko Metro SA, is optimistic about the timeline, despite delays. According to the contract, all station areas should have been delivered to the project contractor in July 2022 and the shafts in October 2022. This has only occurred with Kolonaki, Akadimias and Dikastiria.

