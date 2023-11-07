Athens metro company vows to replant disputed trees

Residents of Exarchia peer through a fence at the crew removing trees from the main square during a protest rally on Monday. [InTime News]

After coming under fire over the removal of dozens of trees from a public square in downtown Athens to make way for a new station, subway operator Elliniko Metro on Tuesday vowed to bring the greenery back.

In a statement, the company said that the trees being removed from Exarchia Square will be kept at the City of Athens’ plant nurseries until they can be replanted at a different location near the park where they are now.

It added that under the terms of the contract for the construction of the Line 4 extension of the Athens metro, the company has committed to planting at least 2,000 trees in the areas that will be affected by the work, including Exarchia, where residents clashed with police on Monday and Tuesday while trying to stop crews from cutting down the trees on the square.

The company also stressed the long-term environmental and social benefits of the project, saying that once the extension is completed, the metro will serve an additional 340,000 commuters a day, leading to 53,000 fewer cars circulating on the city’s streets.