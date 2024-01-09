Foreign minister to visit Armenia on Wednesday

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will visit Yerevan on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Gerapetritis will also meet with the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign minister’s visit to Armenia will reaffirm the close ties of friendship between the two countries, diplomatic sources said.

Since meeting for the first time on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, the two foreign ministers have stayed in close contact.

On Gerapetritis’ initiative, Mirzoyan was invited to attend a working breakfast with EU foreign ministers in December 2023.

Greece supports Armenia’s territorial integrity as well as the efforts to restart talks between Yerevan and Azerbaijan.

Greece, as an EU member state, can assist in promoting relations between Armenia and the EU through the provision of know-how and support, the same sources said.

Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign in September in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive ended three decades of rule there by ethnic Armenians and resulted in the vast majority of the 120,000 residents fleeing the region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In a joint statement last month, the two countries said they “share the view that there is a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace.” They said they intend “to normalize relations and to reach the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” [AMNA/AP]