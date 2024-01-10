NEWS

At least two dead after migrant dinghy capsizes off Lesvos

At least two dead after migrant dinghy capsizes off Lesvos
File photo.

At least two people died when a migrant dinghy, carrying 35 people, capsized off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard has initiated a search and rescue operation to locate survivors. So far, eight individuals have been successfully rescued from a rocky shore.

Winds with a scale of 8-9 on the Beaufort scale are presently blowing in the area.

According to unconfirmed reports, 25 passengers have managed to reach the shore, and they are currently being searched for by police authorities.

Situated in the southeastern corner of the EU on the Mediterranean Sea, Greece continues to be a primary entry point for individuals seeking a better life within the EU. Many cross in small boats from neighboring Turkey to the eastern Aegean islands.

Migration Death Rescue

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Migrant rescue near Samos; deceased woman found
NEWS

Migrant rescue near Samos; deceased woman found

Migrant boat sinking off Symi leaves 3 dead, 2 missing, 8 rescued
NEWS

Migrant boat sinking off Symi leaves 3 dead, 2 missing, 8 rescued

One migrant dead, 14 rescued in Farmakonisi 
NEWS

One migrant dead, 14 rescued in Farmakonisi 

Coast Guard releases video showing migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Coast Guard releases video showing migrant boat sinking

At least four migrants dead after boat sinks off Lesvos
NEWS

At least four migrants dead after boat sinks off Lesvos

Dozens drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year
NEWS

Dozens drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year