At least two dead after migrant dinghy capsizes off Lesvos

At least two people died when a migrant dinghy, carrying 35 people, capsized off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard has initiated a search and rescue operation to locate survivors. So far, eight individuals have been successfully rescued from a rocky shore.

Winds with a scale of 8-9 on the Beaufort scale are presently blowing in the area.

According to unconfirmed reports, 25 passengers have managed to reach the shore, and they are currently being searched for by police authorities.

Situated in the southeastern corner of the EU on the Mediterranean Sea, Greece continues to be a primary entry point for individuals seeking a better life within the EU. Many cross in small boats from neighboring Turkey to the eastern Aegean islands.