EU wants to ‘recruit’ Taylor Swift ahead of European elections

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas wants to recruit American pop singer Taylor Swift to “mobilize the youth” and reverse the traditionally low turnout in the European parliamentary elections.

“Nobody can mobilize the youth better than young people,” Schinas said Wednesday during a press conference. “I very much hope that someone from her media team follows this press conference and relays our request to her,” he added.



Schinas said that the famous singer, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, was credited with mobilizing part of the young American demographic to register for voting last September. She is set to conduct a tour of various EU nations, including Spain, France, Italy, Poland and Austria before the upcoming European elections in early June.



Last year, Swift prompted her 272 million Instagram followers to participate in the US elections and within hours, Vote.org reported more than 35,000 registrations.



Swift launches the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in spring 2024 and will be performing in Paris on May 9, which coincides with Europe Day, Schinas reminded everyone.