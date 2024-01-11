Opposition says government measures to combat high prices inadequate

Due to high prices and persistent inflation, especially in food items (led by the price of olive oil), 46% admit to keeping a tight budget, while a considerable 37% say they have switched to lower-quality products – against just 15% of consumers in other countries.

Greece’s opposition parties blasted the ruling New Democracy government of not doing enough to curb soaring prices and that the measures announced earlier on Wednesday are inadequate.



“It cannot continue to be tolerated the same products to be sold more expensive in Greece,” [Prime Minister] Kyriakos Mitsotakis said; he admits that up to now the soaring prices is not an imported [problem], it’s his,” said SYRIZA party leader Stafanos Kasselakis.



He added that baby formula is up to 213% more expensive, in Greece compared to the rest of Europe, while olive oil prices have gone up 212% in the past 14 months. Kasselakis said that his party will present a comprehensive plan on the issue within the following days.



Socialists PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis accused the PM of being “on the side of super markets and big interests, and not a prime minister who serves the interests of the weakest Greeks and the middle class.”



“When we’re experiencing a cumulative price inflation of 25% to 30% compared to the European Union’s average, then there’s something wrong going on in our country,” Androulakis said.



