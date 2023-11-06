Wealth declarations of PM Mitsotakis and over 1,000 public servants revealed for 2021

A parliamentary committee on Monday released the wealth source declarations, referred to as “pothen esches” in Greek, for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and over 1,000 other politicians and public servants on Monday, covering the financial year 2021.

Mitsotakis declared earnings of 1.5 million euros, which include proceeds from the sale of assets, as well as loans, gifts, inheritances, allowances, lump sums, and more. He also reported an income of 3,692 euros from agricultural activities, 12,710 euros from real estate, 35,842 euros as a cumulative net income from salaried services, allowances, additional remuneration, and other sources. In addition, he declared income exempt from taxes and contributions, totaling 33,994 euros.

His spouse, Mareva Grabowski, declared an income of 173,823 euros from capital gains, 34,000 euros from real estate, and 141,176 euros, which encompass sums from the disposal of assets, loans, gifts, inheritances, allowances, lump sums, and more.

Mitsotakis holds deposits totaling 1,291,051 euros and 87,120 USD, while his spouse’s deposits amount to 568,950.45 euros and 177,712 USD.

Together, the prime minister and his spouse declared ownership of 39 real estate properties and four vehicles, specifically three passenger cars and one truck.