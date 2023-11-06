NEWS

Wealth declarations from more than 1,000 politicians published online

The declarations of 1,034 politicians, in which they provide details about the origin of their wealth and assets, were made available on the Parliament’s website on Monday.

These declarations, commonly referred to as “pothen esches” in Greek, pertain to the financial assets of MPs, MEPs, and regional and local government officials. (MPs who were elected for the first time in the last legislative elections were not required to disclose their data.) They are designed to combat corruption and were published in their original form as submitted, without undergoing an audit.

The publication date of these declarations was moved from Sunday to Monday following reactions from newspapers, as many of them do not typically publish on Mondays.

Politics Finance Taxation Property

