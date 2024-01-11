From fines to ‘olive branch’, government scraps vaccine policy

Greece’s government announced on Wednesday it will scrap all the fines imposed to elderly, who were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

During the first wave of the pandemic “We were divided in pro- and anti-vaxxers,” said Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis. “We are extending an olive branch. The vaccine is not being given by force but because it is important for our health.”

In late 2021, the government legislated that residents of Greece over 60 years old would be fined with 100 euros per month for every month that they remained unvaccinated. The legislation went into effect in January 2022 and at some point, when the tourism season started, was dropped. But all those fines were cumulatively booked at the tax office accounts of those who refused to get the jab.

Experts say that the punitive measure should probably not have been imposed in the first place.

“In public health, punitive logic does not work,” said Elias Mossialos, Professor of Health Policy at the London School of Economics. “When dealing with someone who holds an opposing view on a sensitive issue and remains unconvinced, constant bombardment or the threat of fines is likely to have a counterproductive effect. Instead, it can lead to increased frustration on their part.”

Greece was not the only country to rely on stringent restrictions to press the unvaccinated. Canada had imposed a health contribution, a special tax, on unvaccinated residents, Austrians refusing the vaccine would face up to 3,600 euros fines. In several countries, including Greece, the unvaccinated had been banned from bars and restaurants. In the Philippines the government at some point even ordered the arrest of unvaccinated who violated stay-at-home orders.



“I don’t think such measures should be imposed,” said Stelios Loukides, Associate Professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Athens. “When something has a scientific basis, we should always try to back it with scientific arguments.”

On the other hand, as Kathimerini’s Editorial reads on Thursday the state “cannot perpetuate the perception that any punitive measures are only on paper and anyone who is subjected to them just has to wait for them to be abolished. Scrapping the fines for unvaccinated citizens encourages this corrosive mentality.”

“It’s true that you pass the message that fines are eventually not imposed, but the policy shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” said Mosialos.

New campaign



The Health Ministry announced it will launch a big campaign to convince people about the significance of booster jabs, amidst a simultaneous outbreak of three infections affecting the respiratory system and a new pressure on the health system.

“We’ll think of ways so that the vaccine will reach everybody,” Georgiadis said, adding that the Covid vaccine will become an annual vaccination, just like that for the flu.

Greece faces an outbreak of Covid, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at the same time, with public hospitals across the country already feeling the pressure.

Experts say that new variants spread very easily and unfortunately, mask-wearing has become less common, even in hospital settings.

“In health care facilities the mask must be reintroduced, it’s unthinkable that it hasn’t already happened,” said Loukides.

Vaccination appointments for over 60s have increased lately, but rates remain low.

Mossialos says that the government now needs to focus its attention on the highest risk population and “track the very vulnerable in collaboration with hospitals and their doctors (since we don’t have comprehensive disease registries in Greece).”

“Broader, across-the-board policies were appropriate when vaccines and medications were not yet accessible. However, at present, a more focused and targeted approach is required,” he said.