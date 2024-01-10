NEWS COVID-19

Adonis: Health Ministry plans vaccination campaign amid winter surge

Greece’s Health Ministry plans to carry out a campaign to promote vaccination against Covid-19, Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Wednesday amid a surge of infections this winter.

Georgiadis, who returned to the helm of the Health Ministry during a recent cabinet reshuffle, said that the Covid-19 vaccine will not be administered in doses as it was during the pandemic. It will become an annual vaccination, just like that for the flu. However, he could not yet confirm if the jab will become available in pharmacies.

The conservative minister also said the government will scrap fines imposed during the pandemic period on unvaccinated elderly people.

“We are extending an olive branch,” he said, adding that “the vaccine is not being given by force but because it is important for our health.”

