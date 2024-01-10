NEWS

Health Ministry press conference to address surge in Covid-19 infections

File photo.

Health Ministry officials are slated to host a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the trajectory of Covid-19 infections in Greece.

The conference, scheduled for 11.30 a.m. at the ministry, will also be attended by Alternate Health Minister Irini Agapidaki and Professor of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the University of Thessaly, as well as the President of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), Christos Hatzichristodoulou.

It remains uncertain whether new measures will be unveiled during the conference.

Since mid-November, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases, reaching levels not observed since the summer of 2022. The emergence of the new JN.1 sub-variant, known for its heightened contagion compared to other sub-variants, coupled with crowded indoor conditions during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, has contributed to this recent outbreak.

