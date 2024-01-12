NEWS

SYRIZA chief to meet Archbishop Ieronymos on Saturday

SYRIZA chief to meet Archbishop Ieronymos on Saturday
[InTime News]

The leader of the left-wing opposition party SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, is scheduled to meet with the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

SYRIZA officials speaking on condition of anonymity, described this meeting as a courtesy visit to the Archdiocese of Athens. However, given the upcoming government bill on same-sex marriage, it inevitably carries particular significance.

Kasselakis, who is openly gay, has expressed his party’s support for the bill despite acknowledging its “imperfections.” Meanwhile, the influential Orthodox Church has vehemently opposed the planned legislation.

Politics Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage
NEWS

Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage

Gov’t says it stands by same-sex marriage pledge even after opposition from the Church
NEWS

Gov’t says it stands by same-sex marriage pledge even after opposition from the Church

Kasselakis meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios
NEWS

Kasselakis meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios

PM to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Wed
NEWS

PM to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Wed

Street preacher insults SYRIZA candidate Kasselakis
NEWS

Street preacher insults SYRIZA candidate Kasselakis

Pomak leader warns of growing Turkish influence
NEWS

Pomak leader warns of growing Turkish influence