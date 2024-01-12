SYRIZA chief to meet Archbishop Ieronymos on Saturday

The leader of the left-wing opposition party SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, is scheduled to meet with the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

SYRIZA officials speaking on condition of anonymity, described this meeting as a courtesy visit to the Archdiocese of Athens. However, given the upcoming government bill on same-sex marriage, it inevitably carries particular significance.

Kasselakis, who is openly gay, has expressed his party’s support for the bill despite acknowledging its “imperfections.” Meanwhile, the influential Orthodox Church has vehemently opposed the planned legislation.