Greece assumes command of permanent NATO naval force

[Hellenic National Defense General Staff]

Greek Captain Fotis Paraskevas took over the command duties of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Maritime Group Two (SNMCMG2) with the handover ceremony taking place at the Naval Base La Spezia in Italy on Friday, as was announced by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff on Monday. 

Italian Captain Ettore Ronco transferred the responsibilities to Captain Paraskevas aboard the General Support Ship HERACLES on Friday. The event was attended by NATO Rear Admiral Stefan D. Pauly. 

Greece’s involvement in SNMCMG2, one of NATO’s two permanently activated naval forces for mine countermeasure operations, enhances its role in ensuring maritime safety, particularly in the Mediterranean region. 

SNMCMG2 provides NATO with immediate operational response capability, specifically as part of the NATO Response Force (NRF), during periods of peace, crisis and tension. Command rotation occurs semi-annually among participating states.

