Greece appeals to Iran for captured tanker

St Nikolas ship X1 oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in the Gulf of Oman which state media says was seized is seen in the Tokyo bay, Japan, October 4, 2020, in this handout picture. [Daisuke Nimura/Handout via Reuters]

The Greek Foreign Ministry is making high-level contacts to secure the release of the Greek cadet captain who was one of 19 crew members aboard the Greek-owned tanker St Nikolas when it was seized by an Iranian army unit in the Red Sea last week.

According to reports, the Greek ambassador issued an official appeal to Tehran for the cadet captain’s quick release.

The Greek-based Empire Navigation company that owns the tanker said on Monday that “a local correspondent from our insurance provider (P&I Club)” visited the tanker, confirming the crew’s safety.

The tanker remains in anchorage in the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. 

