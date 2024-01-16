NEWS

Greek-owned tanker hit with missile in Red Sea

Greek-owned tanker hit with missile in Red Sea
[Marine Traffic]

A Greek-owned tanker came under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea on Tuesday, in an incident that is being attributed to a string of similar attacks by Houthi-led rebels. 

British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an advisory note that a Malta-flagged Greek-owned bulk carrier, the Zografia, was reportedly targeted and impacted with a missile while transiting northbound in the Red Sea 76 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s port city of Saleef.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also said it received a report of an incident 100 nautical miles northwest of Saleef.

The damage to the vessel is described as minor and no injuries have been reported among the crew of 24 people. 

There are no Greeks onboard, a spokesperson for owner Vulcanus Technical Maritime Enterprise said.

The ship was sailing without cargo from Vietnam to Israel. It is now headed to Suez for a detailed assessment.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group has threatened to expand its targets in the Red Sea to protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in area since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers, in an escalation of Israel’s more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

The group says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians. As well as disrupting supply chains, there are fears that the attacks could make it more difficult for policymakers to keep global inflation in check.

Last week, Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels, seized a Greek-owned tanker, St Nikolas, in the Red Sea. [Kathimerini/Reuters]

Shipping Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Raptor freighter: Red flags uncovered in wake of shipwreck
NEWS

Raptor freighter: Red flags uncovered in wake of shipwreck

Three arrests in drug trafficking investigation at Piraeus container terminal
NEWS

Three arrests in drug trafficking investigation at Piraeus container terminal

Two suspects in Blue Horizon passenger’s death conditionally released 
NEWS

Two suspects in Blue Horizon passenger’s death conditionally released 

‘I thought he was black, Pakistani,’ Blue Horizon crew told captain
NEWS

‘I thought he was black, Pakistani,’ Blue Horizon crew told captain

SYRIZA says Varvitsiotis’ resignation came with a ‘six-day delay’
NEWS

SYRIZA says Varvitsiotis’ resignation came with a ‘six-day delay’

Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger’s death
NEWS

Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger’s death