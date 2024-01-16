NEWS

Woman dies after being set on fire by husband 

[InTime News]

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to extensive burn injuries on Monday, a week after being doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire by her husband.

On January 8, after an argument, the 53-year-old husband, who is Roma, set the woman on fire, reportedly in front of two of their children and her brother.

The woman, who suffered burns on 90 percent of her body, had been receiving treatment in a specialized unit at Gennimatas general hospital in Athens.

