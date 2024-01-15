New evidence emerges in investigation of mafia-style execution in Neos Kosmos

New evidence has surfaced in the investigation into the mafia-style execution of Vangelis Zambounis, a prominent underworld figure, that occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the Neos Kosmos suburb of Athens.

According to the police, the Lexus SUV used by the perpetrators had been stolen in a foreign country six months ago. The evidence came to light following an investigation into its registration number at the Criminal Investigation Department.

In addition, the vehicle bore false registration plates corresponding to another similar vehicle in use in Greece, so that in the event of a police check it would not arouse suspicion.

The vehicle was subsequently discovered burned in the western suburb of Dafni.

The shooting occurred outside a gas station, reportedly owned by the victim, at around 2 a.m. As captured by security camera footage, one of the assailants, arriving at the scene inside the Lexus, fired rounds from an AK-47 through the driver’s bulletproof window just seconds after the 44-year-old entered his vehicle. After expending two magazines, the assailant proceeded to open the car door and employed a pistol to ensure the victim’s demise.

Preliminary findings suggest a settling of scores within the Greek mafia world. The investigation is ongoing.