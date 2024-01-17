Greek PM heads to Davos for World Economic Forum

The the logo of the World Economic Forum displayed on a window at the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland, Monday. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to travel to Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to government sources, the conservative premier is expected to emphasize that Greece, amidst a period characterized by conflicts, uncertainty, multiple crises, and evolving geopolitical realities, stands out as a pillar of stability and a reliable force in Europe and the wider area.

The theme of this year’s event is “Rebuilding Trust,” especially at the onset of a year marked by several critical electoral contests, including the European Parliament elections in June and the US presidential election next fall.

Investment opportunities

On Thursday and Friday, Mitsotakis will meet with top business leaders, including senior executives from major companies operating in the fields of technology and energy, who evidently express interest in the investment opportunities presented in Greece.

“With the regained investment grade and growth rates that clearly surpass the EU average, the prime minister will present the prospects of the Greek economy and the goals of the new four-year term of the government,” sources said.

Mitsotakis will also meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and participate in public discussions on Greece’s position in Europe and the world, the goals of the EU’s energy transformation, and the country’s role as a pillar of stability and security.

Among other events, on Thursday, Mitsotakis will participate in a panel on the EU’s Green Deal, with Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic also in attendance. In the afternoon of the same day, Mitsotakis will engage in a discussion with the editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy, Ravi Agrawal.

During his stay in the Swiss town, Mitsotakis is scheduled to conduct interviews with major international media outlets, including CNN and Bloomberg.