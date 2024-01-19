Church in balancing act over marriage bill

Amid the controversy generated by the upcoming bill on same-sex marriage, the Greek Church is trying to strike a delicate balance between competing groups from within, and its congregations, while at the same time trying not to burn bridges with the government and political power in general.

Given the polarizing nature of same-sex marriage, it is clear for the Church going forward that it must voice its objections and appear unified in its reaction.

“There is no room for the Church to remain silent on this and there is no room for differentiation within the Church. It is an issue that forms a united front because it touches on the ultimate issue of human nature, the very creation and existence of man, as reflected in the Bible, which speaks of the creation of man and woman,” one clergyman told Kathimerini.

Although everyone agrees on the central position that there must be a unified front, a multispeed reaction, nonetheless, has emerged.

Some were quick to express the Church’s disagreement from the outset and some were distinguished for particularly vociferous and controversial statements, with others adapting a more moderate stance.

Several clergymen even resorted to the media, the internet, the Church’s platform, while others moved behind the scenes, seeking to exploit the Church’s influence on politicians and strengthen, through it, the front of political opposition to the government’s central planning.

All this to a considerable extent is linked to an unfolding internal power struggle within the Hierarchy, and the formation of individual groups moving to promote their own agenda with regard to a wide range of issues – not purely and necessarily ecclesiastical – and, of course, to the ever-evolving succession race in the Church, whenever a relevant issue arises.

The official position of the Plenary Assembly of the Hierarchy is expected on Tuesday, when it will meet in an extraordinary session, with the sole topic of discussion being the Church and same-sex marriage.

Two factors have injected a sense of urgency.

These are the government’s decision to bring the controversial bill more quickly and the pressure exerted by a significant portion of the clergy on Archbishop Ieronymos, who has formed an environment of absolute power within the Church. The current issue is now allowing dissent to manifest in manifold ways.